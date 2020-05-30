Hexy Talk: A Wargaming Podcast

Welcome to Hexy Talk!

The Hexy Talk podcast will be launching soon. We are in the process of lining up guests and setting our recording dates.

What is Hexy Talk?

There are already some great podcasts in the community that share information about upcoming games and valuable insights from designers and industry veterans! There aren't enough podcasts that share the incredible stories of wargamers who make up the majority of the hobby.

From new gamers to grizzled grognards we're going to get a chance to talk to as many as are willing to come on the show and share their journey.

Who would make a great Hexy Talk Guest?

You!

Everyone has a story to share whether it's a 2-year long game of DAK or the story of 50 years spent wargaming with friends. So many people who consider themselves "just gamers" do so much more for the hobby, like tirelessly answering forum questions, playtesting, creating top quality content on blogs, podcasts, and websites to help promote their favorite games. Other people have incredible stories about serving in the military and then gaming that same topic and how that made them feel and approach the topic.

If you have a story to tell...we want to hear it and preserve it as a record of the amazing folks in the wargaming community. Let's own the narrative about who we are rather than letting people simply assume our intentions and interests!